Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.50. The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.46. Lufax shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 2,473,554 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LU. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Lufax by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lufax by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

