Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Receives “Maintains” Rating from SpectralCast

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGY. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $19.85 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 578,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,302,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

