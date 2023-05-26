Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $205.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $175.81 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $179.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.01.

In other news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,261 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after buying an additional 888,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 61.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,245,000 after buying an additional 192,557 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

