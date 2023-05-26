Mannatech, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Mannatech has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Featured Articles

