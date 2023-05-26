Marion Sears Purchases 1,000 Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) insider Marion Sears purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,133 ($26.53) per share, for a total transaction of £21,330 ($26,529.85).

Keywords Studios Price Performance

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,032 ($25.27) on Friday. Keywords Studios plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,032 ($25.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,056 ($38.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,984.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,545.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,705.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.06%. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.77. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is presently 392.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keywords Studios Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KWS shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($40.80) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($39.80) to GBX 3,300 ($41.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.