Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Insider Andrew Andrea Buys 29,259 Shares

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) insider Andrew Andrea purchased 29,259 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £9,948.06 ($12,373.21).

Marston’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 32.65 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62. The firm has a market cap of £215.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.09. Marston’s PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 62.35 ($0.78).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 54 ($0.67) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.93) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marston’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 52.10 ($0.65).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

