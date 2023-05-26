Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.37, a P/E/G ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

