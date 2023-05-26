Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,199 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $50.23 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

