Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.15 Per Share

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Maven Income and Growth VCT’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT Stock Up 2.4 %

MIG1 stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.52) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £61.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4,100.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 40.60. Maven Income and Growth VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.20 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46 ($0.57).

In related news, insider Andrew Harrington acquired 44,342 shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £19,953.90 ($24,818.28). Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a venture capital trust fund. The fund invests in management buy-in, buy-out, buy & build and replacement capital. The fund does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. It invests in containers and packing; construction and engineering; transportation; consumer durables and apparel; hotels; media; retail; healthcare; telecommunication services sectors, industrials, non-financials, energy services, financials, consumer goods and services.

