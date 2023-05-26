Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEAM opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.27. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 60,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 98.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after buying an additional 488,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $3,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

