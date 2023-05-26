Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
5E Advanced Materials Stock Down 10.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FEAM opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.27. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.
5E Advanced Materials Company Profile
5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.
