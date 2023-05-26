Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $92.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.68.

NYSE MDT opened at $83.54 on Friday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

