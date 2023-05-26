MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.33.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04. The firm has a market cap of C$6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.51. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.91 and a twelve month high of C$24.47.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.17). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.8770852 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total value of C$533,116.72. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

