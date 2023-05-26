Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($6.97) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 175 ($2.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 345 ($4.29).

MRO opened at GBX 477.70 ($5.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,810.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 306.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.68. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 284.46 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 513.90 ($6.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 32,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £122,021.80 ($151,768.41). In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning acquired 6,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 471 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £31,505.19 ($39,185.56). Also, insider Peter Dilnot bought 32,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £122,021.80 ($151,768.41). Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

