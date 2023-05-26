Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $10.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MESO. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair began coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Stock Down 1.1 %

Mesoblast stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.27. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 1,068.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.