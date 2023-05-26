MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MetLife were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 123,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 727.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 384,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 338,267 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

