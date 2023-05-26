Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 213 ($2.65) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 177.75 ($2.21).

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 207.20 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.97 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,360.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 159.76.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

