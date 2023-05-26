Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of HubSpot worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $488.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.04 and a 200 day moving average of $362.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $498.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.