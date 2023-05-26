Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 352.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,201 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

