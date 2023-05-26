Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 146,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 219,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170,165 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $847,251. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

