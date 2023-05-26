Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,054 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of MongoDB worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,900,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 87.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after buying an additional 325,136 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $284.91 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $390.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.49 and a 200 day moving average of $207.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,108 shares of company stock worth $30,127,927. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

