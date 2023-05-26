Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 40,282 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of DocuSign worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

