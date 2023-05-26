Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Celanese worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Celanese by 995.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,603,000 after purchasing an additional 257,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 581,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 196,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,208 shares of company stock worth $457,664 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CE opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average of $109.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

