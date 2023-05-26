Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.18.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:ESS opened at $206.82 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $300.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

