Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 943.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,339,000 after acquiring an additional 421,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after acquiring an additional 243,581 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 223,091 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Align Technology by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,191,000 after purchasing an additional 156,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $280.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.48. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

