Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Snap worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Snap by 51.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after buying an additional 5,485,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,717,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,976,000 after buying an additional 875,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $539,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,510,236 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 60,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $517,348.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,170,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $539,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,510,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,012 shares of company stock worth $3,536,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Benchmark lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.82.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

