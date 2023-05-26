Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Affirm were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.17. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

