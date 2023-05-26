Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $89,727.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,701.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,601,336. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.