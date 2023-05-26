Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,135 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of H World Group worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 979,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,551,000 after acquiring an additional 668,822 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,278,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in H World Group by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,204,000 after buying an additional 578,582 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in H World Group by 59.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,092,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after buying an additional 405,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,523,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

H World Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $38.04 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Articles

