Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,649 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $58,492,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

