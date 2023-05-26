Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,002 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after buying an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,152,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,604,000 after buying an additional 104,724 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:RY opened at $89.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $106.43.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.