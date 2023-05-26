Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,171 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 183.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Insider Activity at NiSource

NiSource Stock Down 0.9 %

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NI opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

