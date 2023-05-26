Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,447 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,042 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $51.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

