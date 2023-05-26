Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 18,772 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,772 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of W. R. Berkley worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,885,000 after buying an additional 161,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after acquiring an additional 642,455 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB opened at $56.10 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

