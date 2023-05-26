Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,312 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,546 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,187 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY opened at $86.23 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.79.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

