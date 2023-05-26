Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $7.42 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 83,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,717,000 after buying an additional 146,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,662,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,605,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Lamb Weston
In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $108.94 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $115.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.
Lamb Weston Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
