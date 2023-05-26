Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $8.30 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of First Solar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $200.94 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 515.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,409 shares of company stock worth $12,065,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

