Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,812 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 63,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $127.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $162.93. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

