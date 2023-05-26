Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,256 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of J opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $140.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,502 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

