Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MBLY. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $376,915,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $216,754,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $166,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $82,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.