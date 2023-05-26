MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $1.79 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 62.3% against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00250025 USD and is up 17.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

