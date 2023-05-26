Neil J. Hennessy Acquires 4,500 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) CEO Neil J. Hennessy purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,955,663.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Up 3.5 %

HNNA opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 23.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is an increase from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Advisors

About Hennessy Advisors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

