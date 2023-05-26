Neil J. Hennessy Acquires 4,500 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) CEO Neil J. Hennessy purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,955,663.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hennessy Advisors Stock Up 3.5 %
HNNA opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 23.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $10.95.
Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is an increase from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.
Institutional Trading of Hennessy Advisors
About Hennessy Advisors
Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.
Read More
