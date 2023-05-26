Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL) versus Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Critical Contrast

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) and Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Creek Road Miners and Netcapital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

16.2% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Netcapital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Netcapital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $520,000.00 31.79 -$13.42 million N/A N/A Netcapital $5.48 million 1.76 $3.50 million $0.52 3.06

Netcapital has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -2,547.14% -734.26% -115.46% Netcapital 33.83% 8.71% 7.41%

Summary

Netcapital beats Creek Road Miners on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About Netcapital

Netcapital, Inc. is a fintech company which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm’s platform allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company was founded by Sean F. Lee in April 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

