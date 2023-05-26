NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Benchmark

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

NetEase Stock Up 2.7 %

NTES stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of NetEase by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NetEase by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

