New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) versus First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Head-To-Head Review

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -118.06% -91.50% First Majestic Silver -35.59% -3.28% -2.19%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Majestic Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for New Found Gold and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

New Found Gold presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.66%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 63.19%. Given New Found Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Found Gold and First Majestic Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.38) -11.03 First Majestic Silver $624.22 million 2.57 -$114.28 million ($0.83) -6.94

New Found Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats New Found Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

