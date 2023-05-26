New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $77.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NEWR. Raymond James increased their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

New Relic Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:NEWR opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $608,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,191 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,526. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in New Relic by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading

