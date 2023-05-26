New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.51, but opened at $75.50. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. New Relic shares last traded at $77.20, with a volume of 261,091 shares.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEWR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.
Insider Transactions at New Relic
In other news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $196,138.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $472,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,191 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,526 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
New Relic Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.90.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
