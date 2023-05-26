New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.51, but opened at $75.50. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. New Relic shares last traded at $77.20, with a volume of 261,091 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEWR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $196,138.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $472,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,191 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,526 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

New Relic Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.90.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

