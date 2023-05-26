New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 234.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.
New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.
New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.
New York Community Bancorp Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
