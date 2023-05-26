New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 234.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.