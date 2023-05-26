Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $60.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

