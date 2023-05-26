News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in News were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of News by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in News by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in News by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

News Trading Down 0.1 %

News Profile

NASDAQ NWS opened at $18.32 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.34.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

