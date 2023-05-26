NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NNGRY. Bank of America assumed coverage on NN Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

NN Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $18.47 on Friday. NN Group has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

